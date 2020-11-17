HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tri-State Area officials are concerned next week’s Thanksgiving holiday could turn into a super-spreader event.

They say it’s up to everyone to avoid gatherings that could spread COVID-19.

Dan and Laura Vimont, of Bergen County, officially canceled their plans with family.

“The curve is going straight up, and it’s just dangerous,” Dan told CBS2. “We have elderly relatives, and we just don’t get to go visit them.”

The New Jersey Health Department strongly advises families not to take residents out of longterm care facilities for the holidays this year. If they do, those residents will need to quarantine upon return.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced new state restrictions Monday, limiting private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, with exceptions for certain religious or political gatherings, weddings and funerals.

“I feel like a lot of people have a short term mindset to things, and that’s why things are not getting better,” said Edgewater resident Serena Hong.

Over the weekend, New Jersey’s daily infection counts surpassed its peak case numbers from the spring. Granted, testing capacity is higher now, but hospitalizations are also rising.

“I think our peak hospitalization in the spring was at 8,300. We’re now at about 1,900, 2,000,” Murphy said Monday. “So thank God we’re not at those levels, but it’s going to get worse.”

New York’s infection rates are also rising, but there are 89% fewer hospitalized COVID patients in the state than there were in April.

“Now the curve is going up, so you don’t know what number we will have soon,” St. John’s Riverside Hospital Dr. Rajanish Bobde said.

New York City’s weekly infection rate is at 2.77%, which means schools can stay open for now, since it’s below the 3% threshold agreed upon by the mayor and teachers union.

“I want schools open, but if we have to close temporarily, the goal is a very fast turnaround,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “That was the promise I made to everyone – to parents, to the whole school community, teachers, staff everyone. So I think it’s important to keep consistency with that promise, as we’re dealing with this new challenge.”

The positivity rate in city schools is far lower than the overall average at 0.19% through Nov. 12.

“Why not leave children in the schools, rather than have them run around the streets where the infection rate is five times as high?” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an interview.

Meantime, college students returning home to Connecticut for Thanksgiving will be met with new rules.

Students must quarantine for two weeks right before or after coming home, and they must get one negative test before and another after returning to the state.

“We can’t enforce this. It’ll have to depend upon your good judgement,” said Gov. Ned Lamont.

Back in New Jersey, the new restrictions on indoor gatherings took effect Tuesday morning, and the rules for outdoor gatherings start Monday.

