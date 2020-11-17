NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Disturbing video captures a group of people attacking a man in Brooklyn.
According to police, the victim, 38, was attacked on Oct. 31 at 9:30 p.m. in front of 16 Stone Avenue.
Video shows several people swarming around the victim, punching and kicking him. Police say the victim suffered a large laceration to his face.
He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Mayor Says NYC Schools Will Stay Open Tuesday, City Reevaluating Standard For Switching To All-Remote
- Gov. Murphy Announces New Restrictions For Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings As State’s Cases Soar
- As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.