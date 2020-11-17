CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Disturbing video captures a group of people attacking a man in Brooklyn.

(credit: NYPD)

According to police, the victim, 38, was attacked on Oct. 31 at 9:30 p.m. in front of 16 Stone Avenue.

Video shows several people swarming around the victim, punching and kicking him. Police say the victim suffered a large laceration to his face.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

