CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Maspeth, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s body was discovered Monday near a cemetery in Queens.

Now, police are investigating it as a possible murder.

Authorities said the body was found under a parked car outside Mount Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth.

They also said the victim had facial injuries, and a knife was recovered nearby.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

A woman who was walking her dog discovered the gruesome scene.

“It’s very disconcerting. I just hope they find out what happened,” Pattie Dee said.

The victim did not have any identification.

Police said there were no security cameras in the area where she was found.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply