Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman’s body was discovered Monday near a cemetery in Queens.
Now, police are investigating it as a possible murder.
Authorities said the body was found under a parked car outside Mount Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth.
They also said the victim had facial injuries, and a knife was recovered nearby.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Mayor Says NYC Schools Will Stay Open Tuesday, City Reevaluating Standard For Switching To All-Remote
- Gov. Murphy Announces New Restrictions For Indoor And Outdoor Gatherings As State’s Cases Soar
- As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
A woman who was walking her dog discovered the gruesome scene.
“It’s very disconcerting. I just hope they find out what happened,” Pattie Dee said.
The victim did not have any identification.
Police said there were no security cameras in the area where she was found.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.