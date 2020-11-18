HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Another person in Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont‘s office has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor’s office says a member of Lamont’s security team received a positive test result Wednesday and immediately entered self-isolation.

Lamont has been self-quarantining since Friday after a senior staff member tested positive for the virus.

MORE — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont Going Into Self-Quarantine After Senior Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Connecticut on Wednesday, along with 13 deaths. Hospitalizations rose by 39 cases.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The University of Connecticut alone reported 56 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That is the highest single-day total reported since the school began testing. It comes just two days before students head home for Thanksgiving and the school switches to remote learning for the remainder of the fall semester.

The school says 16 of those cases involved residential students and 40 were people who live off-campus, including two employees.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

UConn says it will continue to provide housing for students who are in quarantine or isolation during the Thanksgiving break.

RELATED STORY — Tackling Coronavirus: State University Of New York In Midst Of Challenging Endeavor, Testing All 140,000 Of Its Students

The news comes as Lamont joined other regional governors in urging residential colleges and universities to provide testing for all students before they head home for Thanksgiving.

The state’s daily positivity rate is at 5.98%.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)