NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than two weeks after election day, Democrat Thomas Suozzi has won reelection representing New York’s third congressional district.

Suozzi had 53%, Republican challenger George Santos 47%, and Libertarian candidate Howard Rabin took 1%.

The third district represents parts of Queens and the North Shore of Long Island.

