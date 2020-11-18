Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than two weeks after election day, Democrat Thomas Suozzi has won reelection representing New York’s third congressional district.
Suozzi had 53%, Republican challenger George Santos 47%, and Libertarian candidate Howard Rabin took 1%.
More Election 2020 Coverage:
The third district represents parts of Queens and the North Shore of Long Island.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- NYPD: Armed Suspects Arrested Overnight After Holding Queens Family Hostage Inside Home
- Wild Road Rage Incident Caught On Video Shows Car Crashing Into Flushing Bakery, Baseball Bat Fight
- As Cases Surge In New York, Hospitalizations Remain Way Down; Doctors Say They Remain On Guard
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.