NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A raging fire in Queens forced families out of their homes Wednesday night as temperatures fell below freezing for the first time since last winter.

The fire started around 8 p.m. at a seven-story building on New Haven Avenue and Beach 22nd Street in Far Rockaway.

CBS2’s Cory James reports it took about 100 firefighters two hours to get the blaze under control.

Those flames quickly tore through the building, destroying four apartments and injuring four people.

CBS2 has been told their injuries are not life-threatening, and only two of those injured had to be rescued from the building.

Crews were still searching the building and assessing the damage late Wednesday night.

Dozens of people were forced to evacuate.

“I’ve never seen something like that before, so for me to see people losing their homes and stuff, and me being at risk of losing my home, too, it’s, like, bad. Like, I don’t wish that on anyone,” one person said.

One woman said she lost everything. She thought there was a glimmer of hope after a firefighter said they had found a cat, but unfortunately, it was not hers.

The Red Cross is helping the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

