NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man seen firing a flamethrower on top of a city bus surrendered himself to police Wednesday.

Christopher Dupree, who also goes by Rapper Dupree GOD, is accused of pulling the dangerous stunt in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Nov. 8.

Video shows a man on top of a B-26 bus with the flamethrower.

Dupree and his lawyer claimed it was for a music video shoot and nothing he did was illegal.

“It was for the art, man. Art, creativity. Everything was a safe, controlled environment. It was for the art,” Dupree said.

“We are confident that after a review of everything that happened, his actions will be deemed appropriate and safe,” criminal defense attorney Cary London said.

Dupree’s lawyer says his client is facing a reckless endangerment charge.

The MTA released the following statement regarding Dupree’s arrest:

“Our incredible bus operator quickly moved riders to safety, and we’re pleased the police made an arrest after this outrageous stunt. The individual who perpetrated this lunacy should receive the maximum consequences the law allows.”

Nobody was hurt.

