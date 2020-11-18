SUCCASUNNA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — “Home for the holidays” is taking on a new meaning for six families in New Jersey after Habitat for Humanity completed their brand new condos.

The sounds of celebration were heard as families cut through the last barrier to home ownership in Succasunna.

Laris Mojica says she always has reason to be thankful, but this is really special.

She has a brand-new home all her own, and she helped build it.

“This Thanksgiving, we’re going to have a big, huge reason to celebrate,” Mojica told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

Morris Habitat for Humanity was at the helm of the project on Main Street, the largest in its 35-year history.

CEO Blair Schleicher Wilson says the entire community deserves praise for building the condos on land donated by Roxbury Township.

“We don’t just build homes, we help build communities,” Wilson said.

More than 1,600 volunteers clocked over 13,000 hours to give families like the Angel Medina’s a place to call their own.

“Humbling. It makes me feel extremely grateful,” he said.

The mother-son duo, Claribel and Angel, and their entire family put in sweat equity, too — about 300 hours. Every hour of hammering nails and putting in plumbing was worth it.

Up until now, they rented.

“Just the fact that we have heat is an upgrade,” Angel Medina said. “Being able to move up and progress rather than being stuck in this hole of public housing.”

“It’s a cycle that you can’t get out,” Claribel Medina said.

Angel Medina says the moment his mom cut the ribbon on their new home felt “like a dream, honestly.”

“I just feel so blessed,” Claribel Medina said.

All families will move into their new homes in time for Christmas.

The families learned two years ago they’d be the lucky recipients of a home.

Now, they’re responsible for upkeep and paying a mortgage but one that is much less expensive than rent.

