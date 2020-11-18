COVID UPDATENYC Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning Effective Thursday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman had to get stitches after a violent confrontation over face masks in Queens.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon at an IHOP on Hillside Avenue in Jamaica.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a slashing at an IHOP in Jamaica on Nov. 17, 2020. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Police say the suspect was asked to leave after he refused to put on a mask.

According to police, the suspect walked out for a moment, but then ran back inside, pulled out a knife and tried to stab an employee, slashing a 40-year-old woman on the arm as he swung the knife.

He then ran out of the restaurant and fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she received seven stitches for the wound.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

