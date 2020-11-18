COVID UPDATENYC Schools Switching To All-Remote Learning Effective Thursday
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Some New Rochelle schools will switch to all-remote learning starting Thursday.

New Rochelle High School, Daniel Webster Magnet School and Columbus Elementary School will make the change because of COVID-related absences and quarantines.

In addition, four students have tested positive within the district.

The interim superintendent says remote learning is necessary because the schools do not have enough staff.

