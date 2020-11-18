BreakingNYPD: Armed Suspects Arrested Overnight After Holding Queens Family Hostage Inside Home
Today will be sunny, cold and breezy with a high of about 40°… normal for late December and about 10-15° below average. But when you factor in the wind, it will only feel like 20-30+°.

Tonight will remain cold, but the winds will let up a bit. Temps will fall to about 30° in the city with 20s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, chilly and breezy. Temps will climb into the upper 40s with wind chills in the 30s and low 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and even milder. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.

