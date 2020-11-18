Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While New York City public schools are shutting down and going remote Thursday, Catholic schools across the city will remain open.
The Archdiocese of New York, which represents more than 60,000 students, has been open for in-person learning since September.
It says its Catholic schools follow state health guidelines, and decisions regarding closures can be made on an as-needed, school-by-school basis.
