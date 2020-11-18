NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are under arrested Wednesday after police say they broke into a Queens family’s home and held several people hostage.

Police spent much of the night negotiating with the suspects. The men let four hostages free, including an infant, before they were arrested.

After hours of barricading themselves inside a home in Richmond Hill, they were taken into custody around 2 a.m. without incident.

They are being held at the 106th Precinct with charges pending. One is a 35-year-old man, and the other is 51.

Police said around 9 p.m. Tuesday they got a call about an attempted burglary inside a home on 125th Street near Liberty Avenue.

Investigators believe it started as a burglary that escalated.

The woman on the phone said she was assaulted and that two armed men were inside the home, not letting her or her family eave.

Police said by midnight, all four hostages were safely removed from the home — three women, including one in her 80s, and an infant.

One woman was wheeled away into an ambulance, but everyone is expected to be OK.

It’s still unclear whether the family was targeted or how police were able to get the suspects to surrender. The investigation continues.

