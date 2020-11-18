NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- The Mets will be missing a key player when the 2021 season gets underway in April. Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday afternoon that second baseman Robinson Cano tested positive for the banned substance Stanozolol resulting in his suspension for the entirety of the 2021 season.

It is the second time that Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in his career. He was suspended 80 games in 2018 while with the Seattle Mariners. The full statement from Major League Baseball reads:

The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that New York Mets second baseman Robinson Canó has received a 162-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension of Canó, who was previously suspended for a violation of the Program on May 15, 2018, will commence at the start of the 2021 regular season.

In a statement, Mets president Sandy Alderson said that the team is “extremely disappointed” by the news but they support MLB’s efforts to eliminate PEDs from the game.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Alderson said. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

Due to the suspension, Cano will forfeit the entirety of his $24 million salary for the upcoming season. The 38-year-old Cano hit .316 with 10 homers and 30 RBI in 49 games for the Mets during the shortened 2020 season. He has, not including the 2021 season, two years and $48 million left on his 10-year $240 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners as a free agent in 2014.

An eight-time All-Star, Cano was traded to the Mets prior to the 2019 season along with closer Edwin Diaz in exchange for outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic, Gerson Bautista, Jay Bruce, Justin Dunn and Anthony Swarzak.

