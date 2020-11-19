Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jersey City is stepping up efforts to slow the uptick in coronavirus cases ahead of Thanksgiving Day.
The city is rolling out more rapid testing and mobile testing sites.
According to health officials, there are now eight locations – one in every neighborhood in Jersey City.
Mayor Steven Fulop is urging people who plan to gather for the holiday to get tested first.
“We think the best way to keep people safe is getting tested early, using the resources that we’ve put in place and making sure that they keep them and their family safe,” said Fulop.
Jersey City is also starting it’s “Mask Up JC” campaign in an effort to provide more than a million free masks to the public.
