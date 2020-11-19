Comments
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire in Middletown, New York.
Officials said a large commercial building went up in flames around 11 a.m. on Midland Avenue.
The blaze also sparked a brush fire nearby.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
It’s unclear what caused the fire.
