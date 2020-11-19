CBSN New YorkWatch Now
MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters are battling a massive fire in Middletown, New York.

Officials said a large commercial building went up in flames around 11 a.m. on Midland Avenue.

The blaze also sparked a brush fire nearby.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

