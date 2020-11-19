COVID UPDATENew York City Public Schools Return To All-Remote Learning Today
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today will start off about as cold as yesterday, but the wind won’t be as much of a factor. As for the remainder of the day, expect filtered sunshine paired with a breeze this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s with wind chills ranging from the 30s to low 40s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Temps will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking good with mostly sunny skies expected. It will be 10+° warmer and breezy with highs near 60.

(Credit: CBS2)

Decent fall weather will linger into Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60.

Comments

Leave a Reply