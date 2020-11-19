Comments
Today will start off about as cold as yesterday, but the wind won’t be as much of a factor. As for the remainder of the day, expect filtered sunshine paired with a breeze this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s with wind chills ranging from the 30s to low 40s.
Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and not quite as cold. Temps will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Tomorrow’s looking good with mostly sunny skies expected. It will be 10+° warmer and breezy with highs near 60.
Decent fall weather will linger into Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 60.