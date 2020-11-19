NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City public schools are closed Thursday as students learn remotely, and there’s no date for reopening.

The move comes after a surge in coronavirus cases brought the city’s weekly infection rate above 3%.

The shutdown took effect this morning for more than 1,700 public schools.

“New York City has hit exactly 3.0%, and as a result, we do need to close our schools for the coming days,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday afternoon, nearly five hours late for his daily press briefing.

The mayor and teachers union agreed on that 3% threshold over the summer to open schools in the first place.

It appears to be non-negotiable, even though the infection rate in city schools is well below 1%.

“Was put forth by the city’s doctors and confirmed by the doctors we were working with that was the appropriate number,” United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said Wednesday.

Schools will stay closed until at least after Thanksgiving, and the city has to come up with a new plan as to how to reopen.

Meanwhile, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza says 60,000 students are still waiting for remote learning devices.

“The issue continues to be the supply side issue. So New York City, along with every school system in America — probably in the world — is ordering devices from every manufacturer,” he said Wednesday.

For a temporary fix, schools are preparing paper packets for students without devices.

“A large number of students — seven, eight months into the pandemic — still lack the necessary equipment they need to engage in learning in a sustain, meaningful, high-quality way,” said Raysa Rodriguez, of the Family Homelessness Coalition.

A lack of basic tools for remote learning has many parents and students concerned for their future, like Harlem 11th grarder Cariana Jordan.

“If they’re not giving us the right devices we need with the real material we need, there’s no hope for us kids,” she told CBS2.

A group of New York City public school families plan on handing over a petition to the mayor and governor Thursday, signed by 11,000 families asking leaders to reconsider the 3% approach and reopen schools.

Since New York City’s Catholic schools operate independently of public schools, they will stay open. In a press release, a spokesperson said they remain “one of the safest places for students.”