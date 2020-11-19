NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A free, virtual experience aims to showcase the talents of Black designers while offering others an opportunity to step inside a dream home without leaving their own home.

The fully virtual project is the first ever by Architectural Digest, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock reported Thursday.

It’s a feast for the eyes.

“It’s a really exciting way for us all to celebrate home, to see new designers and, for us, to uplift unrepresented voices, ” said Amy Astley, editor-in-chief at Architectural Digest.

Astley said Architectural Digest partnered with the Black Interior Designers Network to showcase 19 designers from 16 firms.

“It’s been just amazing,” said architect Samantha Josaphat, founder of Studio 397.

Josaphat revealed designing the “Iconic Home” is a full circle moment for her. As a little girl, she would browse Architectural Digest. Now, she’s being featured.

“To be on a platform where we can show our design excellence, and seeing more Black and brown faces in these magazines is a great thing,” she said.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

Josaphat’s home expresses an idea of timelessness through material – brick, glass and metal blended to blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor.

The goal: peace of mind.

“I was able to really create a space that, potentially, cost and arm and a leg,” said Keia McSwain, president of the Black Interior Designers Network.

McSwain said it’s a rare treat for an interior designer. She described the primary bedroom design as “emboldened.”

“It’s dedicated to everyone on the front line who has been fighting for equity and justice,” said McSwain.

McSwain said the non-profit provides designers of color with opportunities and resources for growth.

Every visitor to the “Ionic Home” will have the opportunity to donate.

LINK: Click here to tour the virtual home through Nov. 24