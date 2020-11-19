NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was pushed onto the subway tracks as a train approached this morning in Manhattan.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. inside the Union Square station.

Witnesses said they saw the suspect pacing and muttering to himself. As a train pulled into the station, he allegedly shoved the victim onto the tracks.

Authorities said the woman was able to lay flat as the train passed over her.

Witnesses helped her back onto the platform, and an MTA worker pointed out the suspect when police arrived and took him into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Just over 12 hours earlier, police said a 36-year-old man was shoved onto the subway in Midtown.

The suspect allegedly asked the victim for money and when he refused, the suspect punched him in the face and pushed him onto the tracks.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the Avenue of the Americans-West 42nd Street station near Bryant Park.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hands and knees.

Police said they’re searching for a 20-year-old man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 165 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes with black hair. He was last seen wearing a track jacket with white and black stripes on the sleeves, red sweatpants with white letters on the legs and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.