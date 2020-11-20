Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Video shows a woman in her 60s being attacked by a knife-wielding man.
It happened last Saturday morning in the Richmond Hill section of Queens.
The video shows an unknown man jump the woman from behind and put a knife to her throat.
He demanded money but got nothing and ran off down 120th Street.
The woman wasn’t injured.
