NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork)Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday is expected to sign Daniel’s Law, aimed at protecting judges’ personal information.

The legislation is named after Judge Esther Salas’s son, who was shot to death at their home in North Brunswick in July.

Daniel Anderl, 20, was killed in the ambush. His father, Salas’s husband, was wounded.

Daniel’s Law prohibits home addresses and phone numbers belonging to judges and prosecutors from being posted online.

Authorities said that’s how the shooter found Salas’s home.

Murphy is scheduled to sign the bill at 1:15 p.m. Watch it live on CBSN New York.

