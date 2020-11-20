Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday is expected to sign Daniel’s Law, aimed at protecting judges’ personal information.
The legislation is named after Judge Esther Salas’s son, who was shot to death at their home in North Brunswick in July.
Daniel Anderl, 20, was killed in the ambush. His father, Salas’s husband, was wounded.
MORE: Judge Esther Salas Says She’s Forgiven Man Who Killed Her Son In Attack On Her Home
Daniel’s Law prohibits home addresses and phone numbers belonging to judges and prosecutors from being posted online.
Authorities said that’s how the shooter found Salas’s home.
Murphy is scheduled to sign the bill at 1:15 p.m. Watch it live on CBSN New York.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Coronavirus: Unless Something Dramatic Happens Quickly, New York City Staring At Orange Zone Status Soon
- Shock Video: Woman Survives After Being Shoves Onto Tracks As Train Arrives At Union Square Station
- COVID-19 In New Jersey: Irvington Mayor Considering Stay-At-Home Order, Working With Neighboring Cities On Shutdown Plan