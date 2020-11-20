HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — This year’s holiday season will be like nothing we have ever seen before, but some folks are putting a new twist on holiday traditions so there will still be plenty of fun.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rachel Serpico has been cutting fabric and sewing masks for customers placing orders online.

But within the last week, her clientele has quadrupled.

“The elf needs a mask, too,” Serpico told CBS2’s Cory James.

Yes, she’s talking about the Elf on the Shelf.

“I’m surprised how many people ended up liking it,” she said.

This mom of twin 5-year-old boys is decking out Santa’s helper with festive face coverings.

It’s a new $8 item she says shoppers have been buying in every state except Alaska.

“I think I’m up to, like, 800 sales on Etsy … in a week,” Serpico said. “Who would have thought a little silly idea was something everyone loved?”

Silly or not, creative ideas are paving the way this holiday season.

To prevent crowds, public lighting ceremonies were changed to virtual viewings for the unveiling of Macy’s windows and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Chopper 2 flew over the Bronx Zoo on Friday, where people had to purchase tickets in advance to ensure social distancing, something that was also done in New Jersey for the Magic of Lights, a popular annual light show that is requiring visitors to stay in their cars this year.

“It’s actually really cool that we get to drive through it, like, we’re still warm in the car,” one attendee said.

“We bring my daughter every year. She really enjoys this,” one mother said.

For now, Serpico is enjoying packaging tiny masks, making sure Santa’s special scouts from the North Pole are protected while keeping an eye on those who are naughty or nice.

“I don’t want to let people down. Their elves need their masks,” Serpico said.

She says in addition to the masks, people can purchase a special letter from Santa that explains the importance of face coverings.

There’s one last thing to be hopeful about this holiday season.

In a recent interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA Today that Santa Claus is immune to COVID-19, so he’ll be able to visit those millions of homes on Christmas Eve without any worry about spreading the virus.

