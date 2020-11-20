Comments
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for an alleged MS-13 gang member charged in the murders of two teenagers on Long Island.
Brentwood High School students Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens were killed in 2016.
Twenty-four-year-old Jairo Saenz is charged with killing the girls and five others.
In July, prosecutors announced they would also seek the death penalty against the defendant’s brother, 25-year-old Alexi Saenz, who is also charged in the murders.
