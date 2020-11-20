CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Saenz Charged With Killing Kayla Cuevas, Nisa Mickens, 5 Others
Filed Under:death penalty, Kayla Cuevas, Local TV, Long Island, MS-13, New York, Nisa Mickens

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for an alleged MS-13 gang member charged in the murders of two teenagers on Long Island.

Brentwood High School students Kayla Cuevas and Nisa Mickens were killed in 2016.

Twenty-four-year-old Jairo Saenz is charged with killing the girls and five others.

MORE — 8 Alleged MS-13 Gang Members Indicted For 6 Murders, Other Crimes On Long Island: ‘Victims Were Hacked With Machetes’

In July, prosecutors announced they would also seek the death penalty against the defendant’s brother, 25-year-old Alexi Saenz, who is also charged in the murders.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply