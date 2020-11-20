NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A person was struck by a subway train Friday morning.
Fire Department officials say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on the tracks at Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst.
There were reports the victim was found under the train. There was no immediate word on their condition.
Subway service was affected earlier, but it is now back to normal.
Expect extensive delays in E F R and M trains in both directions after EMS and NYPD responded to a person that was struck by a train at Woodhaven Blvd.
LIRR will cross-honor MetroCard holders at: Jamaica CTR, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside until 6:00am https://t.co/5NFnYbqsNR
— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) November 20, 2020
On Thursday, a woman survived being shoved onto subway tracks at Union Square station in Manhattan. The train passed over her. The stunning incident was caught on video. A suspect in that case was arrested at the scene.
On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was beaten and shoved onto the tracks at Bryant Park. An arrest has been made in that case.
