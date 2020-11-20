CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A person was struck by a subway train Friday morning.

Fire Department officials say it happened around 3:30 a.m. on the tracks at Woodhaven Boulevard in Elmhurst.

There were reports the victim was found under the train. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Subway service was affected earlier, but it is now back to normal.

On Thursday, a woman survived being shoved onto subway tracks at Union Square station in Manhattan. The train passed over her. The stunning incident was caught on video. A suspect in that case was arrested at the scene.

On Wednesday, a 36-year-old man was beaten and shoved onto the tracks at Bryant Park. An arrest has been made in that case.

