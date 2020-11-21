Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a woman who robbed an 85-year-old man in the Bronx.
It happened Saturday morning on East 170th Street in the Claremont section.
Police say the suspect approached the man from behind and pushed him to the ground.
She then allegedly went through his pockets and took off after stealing $7.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with bruising to the neck and back. He was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
