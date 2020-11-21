By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After some downright cold air earlier this week, temps got a nice boost toward the end of the week and for the first half of the weekend. Plenty of folks enjoyed bright skies and temps in the 60s, but a cold front has moved offshore and temps will tumble tonight.
Expect partly clear skies with cold temps returning overnight as lows bottom out near 40 in NYC with 30s for the ‘burbs. Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow and temps will slowly rise through the day reaching a high in the low 50s late. There will also be a few showers possible in the afternoon, with rain more likely at night.
Monday will start off damp but mild with temps maxing out early in the morning in the mid 50s, but clearing skies and gusty northwest winds will send temps tumbling again Monday afternoon.
