UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a big show of support in New Jersey to make sure everyone gets a Thanksgiving meal.
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey and officials with Union County teamed up at Kean University on Saturday.
Together, they were able to hand out 2,500 Thanksgiving meals.
CBS2's John Elliott caught up with volunteers.
“Over 100 volunteers, students from Kean University, Union County employees, members of the public who want to help the community,” said Al Mirabella, chairman of the Union County Freeholders.
People were lining up as early as 6 a.m.
“It just speaks to the real need there is in the community. We’ve been helping out in Union County for months and months, giving out over a million meals, and every Saturday, we have an event to give back and help people who really need it,” Mirabella said.
This year, the Food Bank is on track to give out more than 80 million meals, the most ever in its 45-year history.
