NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to track down a man wanted in connection to an alleged assault on an MTA worker.

It happened at the 23rd Street and 8th Avenue subway station around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

According to police, a suspect got into an argument with the 65-year-old MTA worker on the northbound C & E platform.

The dispute escalated and the suspect punched the worker in the face, police said.

The worker suffered injuries to his left eye and face. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

Police believe the man they are looking for is 25 to 30 years old, 5’8″ tall, 160 lbs. and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light colored pants and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

