By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a 50/50 weekend as a cold front is in the process of moving through today. We’ll squeeze out another mild one with a decent amount of sunshine, although you’ll notice more clouds in the mix than yesterday. Temps will reach the low 60s, especially for NYC and points south. Locations to the north will be in the 50s.

It’s colder tonight with temps dropping to 40 in the city by daybreak… 30s elsewhere. Clouds will be on the increase and Sunday will be mostly cloudy overall. Temps will be noticeably colder tomorrow, hanging in the 40s to the N&W and the 50s to the S&E. Expect a high of 49 in NYC.

By late afternoon, a few scattered light showers or drizzle will be possible. The best shower risk holds off until Sunday night into the first part of Monday. Temps will be back into the 50s to start the shortened work week before tumbling again for Tuesday.

Thanksgiving itself is looking a bit unsettled with a rain chance, so be sure to stay tuned as we get closer!

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: