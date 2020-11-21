NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The iconic Rockefeller Center ice-skating rink is open in a limited way in time for the holidays.
The sunken rink in midtown Manhattan started welcoming skaters Saturday afternoon as part of a tradition that goes back to the 1930s, according to the Rockefeller Center website.
The rink is operating at a reduced capacity, with skate time limited to 50 minutes. Masks are required as a further coronavirus pandemic safety measure.
According to legend, the website says, the rink was inspired by “a Depression-era skate salesman who demonstrated his product by skating on the frozen water of the Rockefeller Center fountain.”
The rink officially opened as a “skating pond” on Christmas Day 1936. It was supposed to be temporary but got so popular it became a permanent fixture for the holiday season.
