TRUMBULL, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Chaos erupted at a mall in Trumbull, Connecticut when a suspect opened fire during an attempted robbery Friday.
The suspect crashed his car while trying to escape and was taken into custody after a stand-off with Bridgeport police that lasted hours.
Trumbull police said the armed robbery took place at Zales Jewelers inside the mall. The suspect allegedly stole several necklaces, WFSB reported.
One shot was fired, but no injuries were reported.
The Trumbull mall reopened after the suspect fled.
