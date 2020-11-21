Comments
WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A teen in New Jersey suffered an eye injury after a drive-by paintball shooting.
It happened on Nov. 8 outside the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.
Wayne Police say four boys were walking on the sidewalk near the food court when a passenger in a passing vehicle fired multiple shots from a paintball gun at them from close range.
A 15-year-old boy was hit just under his eye. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
One person believed to have been in the car was caught on surveillance cameras in the mall before the shooting.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 973-633-3530.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK