By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a bright and beautiful Saturday, things sure did take a turn to the gloomy side Sunday. Clouds and chilly temperatures made for a raw finish to the weekend, and the arrival of light rain through the overnight will only add to that feel.
Grab the umbrella if you’re out and about Sunday night as periods of rain will be likely. Temps will actually be on the rise overnight into the mid 50s, and it will be breezy as well, so make sure to dress warm and dry!
Monday will start off the week with rainy conditions, but skies will clear out by afternoon! Unfortunately, the clearing will come with tumbling temps, with much of the area only in the 40s by sunset.
