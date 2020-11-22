Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating Sunday after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in midtown Manhattan.
It happened on West 38th Street and Eighth Avenue around 9 p.m. Saturday
A witness told CBS2 he heard fighting and stepped outside to see what was happening.
“The guy run up to the victim near the pizzeria where he collapsed,” he said.
The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Police did not release information on a possible suspect or motive for the stabbing.
