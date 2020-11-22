Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody! Expect a cloudier and chillier day overall with temps in the 40s for most of the day.
There could be some sprinkles or drizzle around the area, and even some flurries or sleet well north and west – just be sure to be cautious if you’re out on the roads!
The afternoon will feature some light rain showers from time to time, with shower more likely heading into the night.
Monday will start off the new week on a damp note with showers in the morning. It’ll also be a day of falling temps as 50s in the morning will translate to 40s by evening… so make sure to dress for warmth!
