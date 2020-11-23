NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young cancer survivor is on a mission to inspire others and pay it forward… with socks.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock introduces us to an incredible girl who hopes delivering fuzzy socks to other kids fighting cancer also brings them hope for a healthy future.

It’s a special delivery by a very special someone: cancer survivor, and author, 7-year-old Aryn Diggs.

Aryn said she feels a little weird about telling people how awesome she is.

“Sometimes, when I tell people, I feel like they get too excited,” she told Murdock.

Aryn endured surgery and several rounds of chemotherapy after she was diagnosed at just 2 years old.

“We wrote this story together about a journey to find the true beauty that lives inside you,” said Aryn’s mom, Marissa Jacobs.

“If you make a book about what you went through, people will support you and be inspired,” Aryn said.

On Monday, she continue to do just that outside the Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital in Washington Heights. Aryn and her family delivered “Socks With Stories”.

Fifty pairs were donated to children fighting cancer.

“They’re comfy and designed very well,” said Aryn.

They were designed by real life superheroes – children battling cancer.

“To know that the designs on the socks are created by children who are going through life battling illnesses is everything,” said Jacobs.

The socks are delivered by childhood cancer survivors who volunteer to help.

The company behind it all, Resilience Gives, says for each pair purchased, a pair is donated.

Founder Jake Teitelbaum told CBS2 it’s a product of personal experience. He was diagnosed with cancer in college and says he spent too much time in the hospital.

“It always stuck out that you get your gown and these really drab hospital socks,” Teitelbaum said.

He said socks are a small thing, but they can change a patient’s experience. Plus, having them delivered by families celebrating years of being cancer free gives hope for the future.

“I hope that someone looks at me and looks at my family and says, ‘We can do this too,'” said Jacobs.

Aryn said, “Be confident. Don’t be scared.”