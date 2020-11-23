NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A young woman is dead and six teens are wounded after a shooting at a party in Brooklyn.

The NYPD received numerous 911 calls just after 11 p.m. Sunday in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said group of teens and young adults was having a party inside an apartment on Albany Avenue.

An unknown man allegedly entered the building’s lobby and opened fire, sending bullets into the apartment.

Seven people were shot, including a 20-year-old woman and six teens between the ages of 14 and 19 years old.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, the victims were at an after party for a Sweet 16 that was broken up earlier in the night in East New York. Police said a 17-year-old was shot at that party, and it’s believed this may have been retaliation.

The victim in the first shooting is expected to survive.

Shooting incidents across the city are up almost 95% year-to-date.

“It was a fight, but shots rang out – like 12, 13 shots,” Bed-Stuy resident Fred Waller said. “The sad part about it is that it’s in the building. If you start shooting in a building where people live at, it changes things.”

“Any shooting is troubling and disturbing. This incident, we have a 20-year-old a female who is deceased,” said NYPD Deputy Chief Det. Michael Kemper.

Police believe there was more than one shooter involved, and at least two different guns were used.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.