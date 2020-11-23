Comments
Showers will swing through this morning and wrap up around 11a/12p; mostly sunny skies are expected this afternoon. Outside of all that, expect temperatures to fall through the 50s this morning with temperatures only in the 40s this afternoon. It will be breezy, too, with gusts of 25-35 mph.
Tonight will be cold and breezy. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across the area with wind chills in the 30s and 20s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will be a little below normal in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will stay dry for the better part of the day with showers/rain becoming likely at night. Temperatures will be running slightly warmer with highs in the mid 50s.
Rain is likely on Thanksgiving. Highs will be in the upper 50s.