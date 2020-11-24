NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawsuit has been filed against Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration on behalf of some of New York City’s most vulnerable students.
The suit claims students who live in city homeless shelters have not been provided with the reliable internet service they need to attend school remotely.
Attorneys say the city claims it’s planning on installing Wi-Fi networks in each shelter, but details are scarce.
RELATED STORY: State, New York City Make Moves To Bridge Digital Divide For Remote Learning
“To date, they have given us no specifics around a timeline or around what the level of service is going to be that would have been sufficient to assure us that this was really going to happen before a whole school year passes,” said Susan Horwitz, supervising attorney of the Education Law Project at Legal Aid Society.
The city responded Tuesday, saying in part, that it is “addressing immediate connectivity needs by providing LTE enabled iPads to students at shelters and providing on-site tech assistance.”
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK