EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The need for food is greater than ever this holiday season.

Hundreds of cars lined up Tuesday at a food distribution center at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford.

The Meadowlands YMCA provided boxes of food to families to fix Thanksgiving meals.

As many as 50,000 meals are expected to be distributed before Thanksgiving.

