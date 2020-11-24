Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has unveiled a new driver’s license that offers more security.
Officials say the new design will better protect against fraud and identity theft.
The licenses will be produced at one location, so that means New Jersey drivers will not longer get a license at Motor Vehicle Commission offices.
It will be mailed instead and drivers will get a temporary license.
RELATED STORY: Some New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Centers Now Seeing Customers By Appointment Only
Officials say this will also speed up the process at the MVC.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK