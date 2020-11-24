CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Gov. Phil Murphy signed a new law Tuesday requiring all police officers to wear body cameras in New Jersey.

About 12,000 officers in the state wear them now, but that’s just a third of the state’s police force.

The governor’s office says equipping the remaining 23,000 officers with body cameras will cost an estimated $56 million.

Lawmakers have introduced a separate funding bill, which is pending in the state Legislature.

