Sunshine dominates today, but it will be a little chilly out there. Expect highs in the upper 40s with wind chills ranging from 35-45°.
Clouds will fill in tonight with perhaps a passing snow shower N&W. Temps will fall to around 40° in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs.
Expect partly sunny skies tomorrow, but it will be a little milder. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
There’s a chance of showers tomorrow evening, but it looks like the bulk of the rain holds off until late tomorrow night into Thanksgiving. The rain will be on and off on Thursday with the rain tapering late in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the mild side with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Black Friday will be mostly to partly sunny with temperatures still on the mild side… upper 50s.