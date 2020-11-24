BREAKINGFormer NYC Mayor David Dinkins Dead At 93
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Transit service is suspended on the North Jersey Coast Line due to a train derailment overnight.

It happened after midnight just north of the Perth Amboy station.

Several cars came off the tracks, but they remained upright.

There was no word of any significant injuries.

Trains are running between Bay Head and South Amboy. Bus service is available to Metro Park, where riders can take a Northeast Corridor Train.

