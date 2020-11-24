Comments
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Transit service is suspended on the North Jersey Coast Line due to a train derailment overnight.
It happened after midnight just north of the Perth Amboy station.
Due to a derailment in Perth Amboy, modified service is operating on the NJCL. Check our customer notice for more info: https://t.co/GG6BTegvGa
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) November 24, 2020
Several cars came off the tracks, but they remained upright.
There was no word of any significant injuries.
Trains are running between Bay Head and South Amboy. Bus service is available to Metro Park, where riders can take a Northeast Corridor Train.