NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Right before Thanksgiving, thousands of Crock-Pots are being recalled.
Sunbeam Products is recalling more than 914,000 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the lid can suddenly detach and pose a burn risk from hot food and liquids being thrown from the Crock-Pot.
There have been 119 reports of lids becoming detached and 99 reports of burn injuries, including third-degree burns.
The products were sold between July 2017 and November 2020.
Consumers are advised to contact the company for a free replacement lid.
For more information, visit cpsc.gov.
