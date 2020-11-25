CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Recall, Recalls

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Right before Thanksgiving, thousands of Crock-Pots are being recalled.

Sunbeam Products is recalling more than 914,000 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers.

Sunbeam Products is recalling more than 914,000 Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers. (Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the lid can suddenly detach and pose a burn risk from hot food and liquids being thrown from the Crock-Pot.

There have been 119 reports of lids becoming detached and 99 reports of burn injuries, including third-degree burns.

The products were sold between July 2017 and November 2020.

Consumers are advised to contact the company for a free replacement lid.

For more information, visit cpsc.gov.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

Comments

Leave a Reply