NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a big effort to help feed hundreds of families in Harlem on Wednesday.
Workers and volunteers at the Food Bank for New York boxed and bagged food for people who are in need.
Canned goods and turkeys were just some of the items handed out to help spread a little cheer.
Many people have faced additional struggles amid the pandemic.
Some workers say they fully understand.
“I know what it’s like to have that insecurity. The children eat, but I’m not eating. My rent had to get paid, tuition has to get paid. So I’m familiar,” one worker said.
More than 2 million New Yorkers currently face food insecurity.
