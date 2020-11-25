NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A judge ruled Wednesday a group of homeless men living at the Lucerne Hotel must leave following pushback from Upper West Side residents.

The West Side Community Organization, which opposed the shelter, released a statement after the ruling, calling on the community to “heal our divisions.”

“We hope that once the DHS clients are moved from their unsuitable temporary residence at the Lucerne Hotel to a permanent facility in FiDi, the community on the UWS can heal our divisions & continue to work towards solutions for the city’s homeless during what has been a difficult time for all of us,” the statement read.

The group’s high-profile lawyer, Randy Mastro, applauded the decision, as well.

“Our efforts were united: neighbors of the Lucerne, residents of the Upper West Side, and DHS clients themselves stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the City’s lawyers in court to make this move happen,” he said in a statement. “The Manhattan Supreme Court has done right by this neighborhood and this vulnerable population.”

For months, the Lucerne has been the subject of controversy. During the height of the pandemic, the men were moved out of dorm-style shelters so they could isolate in single rooms.

Upper West Side residents were divided over them being in the neighborhood. Some complained about violence, public urination and garbage. Others said it’s too late to move the men, since they’re already set up with services in the area.

A temporary restraining order was granted last month, allowing the men to stay in the hotel until the court made its final decision.

It’s unclear where the men will go now, but they may be moved to a Radisson Hotel in the Financial District. The move could come at any time.

