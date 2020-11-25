Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and a woman is injured following a stabbing Tuesday in the Bronx.
It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the Melrose section.
Police found the 38-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his body, and the 41-year-old woman with a slash wound to her forearm.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.