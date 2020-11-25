TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With coronavirus cases surging nationwide, New Jersey is no longer using the Tri-State Area travel advisory, which tracks data state-by-state.
Instead, Gov. Phil Murphy announced travelers from all states except New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware are now required to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in New Jersey.
The state is strongly discouraging non-essential interstate travel at this time.
New York stopped using the Tri-State Area travel advisory in early November after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new policy.
Under the new policy, visitors can opt out of the 14-day quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus 72 hours before traveling to New York, quarantine for three days and then test negative for COVID-19 a second time.
Connecticut is still using the Tri-State Area travel advisory.
